A Northern Rivers man is due to be sentenced in May over a violent attack on his partner at the time.
Crime

Man’s violent tirade against partner was over $10 note

Liana Boss
14th Apr 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:03 AM
A Byron Bay man who unleashed an onslaught of violence upon his partner over a $10 note is due to be sentenced in May.

Bindhi Gaze, 25, faced Byron Bay Local Court when his case was mentioned on Monday.

He has pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, intentionally choking a person without consent, two counts of destroying or damaging property, stalking or intimidation and having custody of a knife in a public place.

His solicitor, Kylie Anderson-Clarke, asked the court to vary his bail conditions as he was moving to a new address in Lennox Head.

She tendered to the court a letter to Gaze's sister, who is his bail surety, confirming she was "content" with that change.

The prosecution did not oppose this change.

According to court documents, Gaze had been in a relationship with his victim for about six months prior to the attack.

On the afternoon of July 14 last year, the pair travelled to Byron Bay together from her home.

Gaze gave her partner $10 to buy a Coke from a store, but she returned to say they didn't have any.

When she returned $10 to him, but with a different and less worn note, Gaze began abusing her, court documents said.

While she was driving the car, he began pulling her seatbelt upwards, causing it to wrap around her neck such that she struggled to breathe.

She stopped the vehicle and he apologised, but soon later began abusing her again.

Police located and arrested Blaze in Brunswick Heads several days later.

Gaze is due to be sentenced on Tuesday, May 4.

