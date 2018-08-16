Many career highlights

HAVING A WHIRL: Anna Meares' dream started after watching the Commonwealth Games on TV in 1994.

AUSTRALIAN retired track cycling champion Anna Meares has enjoyed a long, illustrious career filled with many proud moments.

Meares said it all started with trying something new after watching the Commonwealth Games on television in 1994.

"I saw track cycling, gave it a go and absolutely loved it,” she said.

"I had a great group of friends that I participated in the sport with each weekend and I just kept going back.

"Eventually we would move to Rockhampton where I would meet my first coach Ken Tucker and he would teach me the basic foundations that stuck with me throughout my 22-year- long career.”

Meares said what she was most proud of was the longevity of her career and the consistency of results across a long period of time.

"Every time I went to a world championship and to an Olympic and Commonwealth Games I was on the podium. I am very proud of that fact.

"I am very proud of all the medals I won - the standout was the gold in London, the silver in Beijing and obviously the bronze in Rio.

"That made me the only Australian athlete to ever medal individually at four consecutive Games.”

Nowadays, Meares keeps herself busy with motivational speaking.

"It's been a good transition step between sport and life after sport because it has given me the opportunity to go back, reflect and process,” she said.

"I've learnt a lot since I've retired about myself and about my career.

"It's been nice to connect with people across many different professions and sharing those lessons, stories and experiences.”

Meares said having a goal was wonderful because it gave you a direction in life.

"Start with something you enjoy doing and are passionate about and it won't feel like work she said.

"Constantly reassess where you are at, because life is uncontrollable at times and that reassessment helps you be realistic with trying to achieve that goal.”