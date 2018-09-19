Manzelmann cleans up

ROCKET WIN: Jade Doolan's first winner Rocket of Gold took out the QTIS maiden over 1100 metres with apprentice Thomas Doyle in the saddle.

SPRINGSURE Jockey Club held its annual Colin Meek Memorial Springsure Cup Day on Saturday.

With a record breaking crowd in attendance, the club's newly appointed president Graham Lloyd and his hard working committee delivered a feast of entertainment and top class country racing.

The Meek family were out in force to celebrate the day of racing in memory of Colin and can take heart that they are very well thought of in the Central Highlands racing community.

Colin's wife Dawn was there and had a very enjoyable day out at the races.

My spies tell me Dawn claimed a bookmaker on-course with a $500 wager on her namesake, the cup winner Dawn Fighter.

She also thanked the Springsure Race Club for the great day they put on in memory of her late husband Colin.

The racing action at Springsure was dominated by team Manzelmann and his partner Jade Doolan.

Doolan took out four of the five races on the program and passed a big personal milestone in training and leading in her first winner in her own right with Rocket of Gold ($8) taking out the rich $12,000 QTIS maiden over 1100 metres.

Jade has dedicated her life to the racing industry as a strapper and a track work rider for her late father George Doolan and has taken the next step in her racing journey.

Her father George was a leading northern Queensland trainer over many years and a tough as teak Cunnamulla boy at heart.

Jade has five horses in her care within her partner John's Mackay stable.

Doolan said the weekend at Springsure was one she wouldn't forget and thanked Trudy Roberts from the Springsure Jockey Club for inviting her and John out for a great weekend as special guest speakers at the Friday night sportsman dinner.

In the main event, the Colin Meek Memorial Springsure Cup, the Craig Smith stable's quiet achiever Dawn Fighter ($3.60), ridden by stable apprentice Natalie Morton, was a winner.

Dawn fighter set the Springsure track alight with a sustained display of speed, leading throughout in the cup, and toughed out the last 100 metres holding off the fast finishing second placegetter Hinter Island ridden by Pietro Romeo.

Patrick O'Toole trained Hunter Island is shaping up as a big player in the upcoming ($15,000) Emerald 100 on October 13.

Cup winner Dawn Fighter's trainer Craig Smith said he would target country cups and hadn't completely written off the idea of a start in the Emerald 100 over 1850 metres on October 13.