Manzelmann is still on top

ALISHA Ross was only in the saddle for just over two minutes, but it made the Barcaldine apprentice's day a day at the races she won't forget.

Her six hour return trip over the Drummond range from Barcaldine to Emerald was all worthwhile in a masterfully timed ride from Ross.

The John Manzelmann trained The Greatest ($6.00) ploughed through a bog track after several bouts of heavy rain throughout the day to claim the coveted Emerald 100 crown in front of a full house at Pioneer Park, pocketing the winning $10,000 in first prizemoney cheque.

In the process, the win booked Manzelmann and one of his most loyal owners the voice of Central Western Racing racecaller Rob Luck a trip to Doomben on December 2 for the 1600 metre $70,000 country cups challenge final.

Manzelmann purchased the lightly raced gelding at a bargain basement price which has been repayed quickly.

The Manzelmann trained gelding was bred by none other than racing royalty John Singleton, the Greatest's Dam Samantha Miss was purchased by Singleton as a broodmare for $3.85 million and was a multiple group 1 winning mare.

The Greatest is well and truly bred to be anything and is still a late maturing improving type.

Saturday's win was by far the biggest win so far in Alisha Ross's career.

The Greatest was put in to beautiful trailing position by Ross, sitting just behind the early pacemakers from barrier six and completed the 1850 metre circuit in a slow time of 2.02.00, indicating how heavy the track really was.

It was touch and go if the racing would continue after Race 3.

After more than an hour of delays, some great stewarding and weather management by chief steward Paul Zimmerman and Emerald Jockey Club president Leon Roberts, Races 4 and the Emerald 100 were pushed through in very quick succession.

The Greatest ($6.00) had the feather weight of 53kg after Ross's claim ran its rivals ragged in the finish leaving the Charleville trained Eschielle ($3.20) four lengths away in second placing.

Tom Button's Green Empire ($3.80) filled the third placing stall.

Ross said The greatest could be a rising star of the provincial cups circuit next year and she thought that progressing to an open company win at the geldings 10th start is a massive effort and is a horse to follow.

"Today's win was the biggest of my career so far and the horse is probably going to head into town and be a big player in the country cups final,” she said.

Other highlights on the program at Pioneer Park saw the Bell family arriving in the winner's stall on four occasions.

Glenda Bell's judgment proved correct when she declared Mono Lad her on top selection at the juicy odds of $7.00 to take out the benchmark 65 handicap with Mark Barnham in the saddle.

Then in race 3, Emma Bell, Glenda's niece got the first leg of a winning double home for John Manzelmann stable home with Shadea lady ($5.00) in the class b handicap over 1000.

Glenda Bell again with La Juliette took out the 1000 metre handicap with Les (bubba) Tilley in the saddle then in race 4 the benchmark 50 handicap over 1300 metres.

Jenny Bell chimed in again for the Clermont stable of the Bell Racing dynasty name which saw Enemy of Man ($7.00) flying home late to score a much deserved overdue win.

On Friday night, racecaller Scott Power, who has had 31 years of service calling the races at the Emerald Jockey Club, was awarded a life membership to the club.

Leon Roberts also received life membership. He has spent more than a decade at the helm of the Jockey Club as president.

Both have contributed greatly to the Emerald Jockey Club and were very proud recipients.

The locally owned Sunlight sent shockwaves through the Pioneer Park betting ring early in the day when Dan and Rae Fletchers magic millions winning filly stormed away as a heavy backed favourite in the thoroughbred club stakes at Caulfield.

Sunlight is enroute to the $1 million Coolmore Stakes on Derby Day at Flemington and the Fletcher family are booked in to rub shoulders with racing royalty.

The next race meeting in the Central Highlands is in Moranbah on November 11.