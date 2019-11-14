Marathon Noosa mission to save unwanted dogs

HELPING HAND: Bronwyn Innes is helping dogs impacted by the current drought crisis by helping rehome and feed them here on the Sunshine Coast. Here she is pictures with Poppy (left) and Harley Quinn.

EVERY few weeks, during a seven-hour road trip, one woman crosses from the lush landscape of Noosa's hinterland and into the dusty, ravaged, drought-lands of Moree, NSW.

The harsh trip is made by Doonan's Bronwyn Innes, a woman on a mission to rescue abandoned dogs that are being cared for at the Animal Welfare League in Moree.

Moree is one of the places in Australia, where there is no joy in another day of fine weather. Moreover, it's just a terrible reminder of the unrelenting nature of a torturous drought. The drought counts among its victims, people, livelihoods, stock, flora and fauna and now, according to Bronwyn you can add dogs to the terrible tally.

She said Council are euthanising up to seven dogs per week because the Moree Plains Shire Council did not have adequate pound facilities to cope with the swelling number of abandoned or surrendered dogs.

"The Moree Animal Welfare League saves as many as they can under very difficult circumstances," she said.

"But they can only find homes and care for a very limited number."

On the way to Moree, Bronwyn's vehicle is loaded up with tinned dog food, doggie treats and kibble. On way home the space is taken up with Moree dogs that will be rehomed on the Sunshine Coast.

"The Sunshine Coast Animal Refuge has agreed to take the dogs," she said.

"They have a shortage at the moment."

Eumundi Rotary is working in conjunction with Bronwyn to support the drought dog rescue mission and the next trip is planned for Friday, November 15. In conjunction with this they are seeking donations to take to Moree of dog food, dog treats, leads, collars as well as monetary donations to offset the costs of caring for these animals in this time of horrific drought.

If you can help in any way, please phone Born at Rotary Eumundi on

0412 426 476.