Margot carries Aussie Oscars hopes
Margot Robbie has scored her second Oscar nomination.
The 29-year-old Australian was nominated for best supporting actress for her role as a sexually harassed journalist in Bombshell.
The Aussie star was nominated two years ago for her stunning turn as disgraced ice skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, which she also produced.
Robbie, however, will face stiff competition in her category with Laura Dern picking up a Golden Globe and a Critic's Choice award for her scene-stealing role as a divorce lawyer in the story of a relationship gone awry, Marriage Story.
But it wasn't a great day for Robbie's fellow Australians; while Charlize Theron was also nominated for her role in Bombshell, Nicole Kidman missed out.
Toni Collette (Knives Out) and Eliza Scanlen (Little Women) were longshots for supporting actress nods, but didn't make the cut.
In a bigger surprise, another Australian, Lee Smith, also no stranger to Oscar ceremonies, was expected to get the fourth nod of his career for his extraordinary work on the World War I war epic 1917. But he was an unexpected omission.
New Zealand has plenty to celebrate with Taika Waititi's comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit up for best picture. Waititi also scored a nomination for best adapted screenplay, but missed out in the directing category.
Todd Phillips' controversial Joker led the nominations with 11, while Martin Scorsese's crime epic, The Irishman, scored 10.
Quentin Tarantino's 1960s Los Angeles dark fairytale Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood and Sam Mendes' World War I tale 1917 also scored 10 nods apiece. Those four were among the nine films nominated for best picture. The others were: Parasite, Little Women, Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit and Ford v Ferrari.
In the lead actress category, rising British star Cynthia Erivo nabbed her first nomination for her role as abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet, Scarlett Johansson backed up her supporting actress nomination with a leading nod for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan was recognised for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Renee Zellweger for her stunning turn as Judy Garland in Judy.
Joaquin Phoenix, who has dominated the awards season so far, was nominated for lead actor in a category that also includes Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, rising star Adam Driver for Marriage Story, and veteran Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.
While Joker was expected to do well, the academy's overwhelming support for a movie that was far from a critical favorite was unexpected. The film's nominations included best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and best director for Phillips.
For the 87th time, the academy selected all-male directing nominees despite a year in which women made historic gains behind the camera. The most likely candidate was Greta Gerwig (Little Women), who was the last woman nominated, two years ago for Lady Bird.
"Congratulations to those men," said Insecure star and creator Issa Rae, who presented the nominees alongside John Cho.
The director nominees included South Korean director Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese, for The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.
There were some surprises. Awkwafina, who was poised to become just the second Asian American nominated for best actress (the first, 1936 nominee Merle Oberon, hid her South Asian heritage), wasn't nominated for her acclaimed leading performance in The Farewell. Also overlooked was Frozen 2, the highest grossing animated film ever; Beyonce, for her Lion King song; or the hit documentary Apollo 11.
Most glaringly, Jennifer Lopez, long considered a supporting actress front- runner for her performance in Hustlers, was also denied her first Oscar nomination.
Those oversights left the Oscars with their least diverse field since the fallout of #OscarsSoWhite pushed the film academy to diversify its membership. The only actor of colour nominated was Cynthia Erivo for Harriet.
The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9 in Hollywood.
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
Parasite
Lead Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Lead Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Supporting Actress
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Scarlett Johansson, JoJo Rabbit
Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Animated Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body, Jeremy Clapin
Klaus, Sergio Pablos
Missing Link, Chris Butler
Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley
Animated Short
Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry
Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan
Memorable, Bruno Collet
Sister, Siqi Song
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
Cinematography
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
1917, Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, Robert Richardson