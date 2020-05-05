Margot Robbie shares how she is coping during COVID-19

Aussie movie star Margot Robbie is lending her voice to campaign #WeThriveInside by sharing her strategies for coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WRITING lists is helping Aussie Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie get through self-isolation.

The Hollywood star is one of many big names taking part in a jam packed celebrity line-up of stars offering coping strategies for the Child Mind Institute's #WeThriveInside campaign.

Margot Robbie said that writing lists has helped her stay focused.

"Truth is, I just make a lot of lists," Robbie said on how she copes during the coronavirus crisis.

"I have lists for things I need to do that day, long term, short term, fun stuff, not fun stuff. It gets it out of my mind and on paper and if I don't get through my list that day I don't stress about it, I just pick up where I left off the next day.

"I think it is worth just to take a second to think about the things that do help put your mind at ease and give yourself the time to implement it into your day … and be kind to yourself."

Robbie is among a list of famous names helping the campaign. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A new video is being released each day featuring inspiring messages from celebrities sharing their personal struggles during COVID-19, and what they are doing to cope at this time.

Other stars joining Robbie for the cause include Jonah Hill, Octavia Spencer, Andrew Garfield, Lena Dunham, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicole Sherzinger, Zoey Deutch and Moby.

Emma Stone is on the board of the not for profit that seeks to help children dealing with mental health and learning disorders.

"I have found meditation is really helpful for my anxiety disorder so just sitting for 10 or 20 minutes a day and repeating a mantra really works for me or you can just count your breaths," the Academy Award winning actor said. "There are some groups online that can help you for free with how to get into meditation."

Dancing too has helped Stone.

"Another thing I have been doing is dancing all around my house, blasting music and just getting it out. Any exercise at all really seems to help me but dance is my favourite. I just get very silly and very loose and that seems to work for me."

Originally published as Margot Robbie shares how she is coping during COVID-19