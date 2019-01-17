Menu
Mariah Carey sues ex-PA over alleged blackmail

17th Jan 2019 7:58 AM

MARIAH Carey is suing a personal assistant she hired, claiming the now-fired employee secretly recorded her doing embarrassing things and threatened to release the footage if the pop star didn't give her US$8 million (A$11 million).

TMZ reports the All I Want for Christmas Is You singer hired Lianna Azarian in March 2015 and claims Azarian started using Carey's credit card to for personal purchases as well as claiming to retailers she was buying things for Carey, using the singer's goodwill to get deep discounts.

The 48-year-old diva also says in legal documents that Azarian, who was making US$327,000 (A$455,500) as Carey's employee, was allegedly secretly filming her "embarrassing" "personal activities" and threatened to sell the videos if Carey ever fired her. Carey terminated her employment in November 2017, which is when the alleged blackmail began.

The documents, obtained by TMZ, don't describe what's on the videos but some are noted as "intimate." Mariah states she's demanded the videos back, to no avail. She's suing for unspecified damages but wants more than US$3 million (A$4.17 million).

Carey just settled a sexual harassment lawsuit with her former manager - who had accused her of strutting around in her birthday suit.

 

This story originally appeared in NY Post and is republished here with permission

