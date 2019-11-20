Marie Kondo fans baffled by her new shop

Some fans slammed tidying guru Marie Kondo over the launch of her new e-commerce business.

Marie Kondo, the queen of decluttering, has baffled fans with the launch of her new, online store.

The expert, originally from Tokyo but now lives in Los Angeles, shot to fame in 2011 with her book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, which encourages people to get rid of anything that doesn't "spark joy'.

And while many are wondering what the big issue is with her new e-commerce business, KonMari, fans have taken to Twitter to point out the irony of her message.

The shop sells a range of home and self-care products that Kondo says "sparks joy" for her, including a $US96 ($A140) gold ladle, a cement live edge bowl costing $US145 ($A212) and a brass tool holder for $US275 ($A400).

However, fans have complained that it's "stuff" like this Kondo once preached for them to get rid of.

"All these years, Marie Kondo wanted us to throw stuff away. And now she wants us to buy stuff - from her new e-commerce shop," a frustrated fan wrote on Twitter.

"Marie Kondo opening an online shop that sells dumb crap you don't need is my favourite heel turn of 2019," another added.

The Verge features editor Kevin Nguyen also weighed in on the irony comparing Kondo to Jeff Bezos.

"Marie Kondo playing the long game. Get rid of your dumb sh*t, so you can buy *my* dumb sh*t. Incredible. The next Jeff Bezos."

It sells ‘stuff' that Kondo fans said she once preached for them to get rid of. This cement live edge bowl costs $US145 ($A212).

The criticism continued, with another fan writing: "Marie Kondo has started a shop, where once you've cleared out all your existing overpriced, trendy junk, you can replace it with new overpriced, trendy junk … you have to respect the scam!"

The online shop is labelled by the website as "a collection of items that spark joy for Marie and enhance your everyday routine", but fans clearly weren't buying into it.

Kondo, who also had her own Netflix show last year, went on to explain that her tidying method isn't about getting rid of things.

This gold ladle will set you back $A140.

"It's about heightening your sensitivity to what brings you joy," she said.

"Once you've completed your tidying, there is room to welcome meaningful objects, people and experiences into your life."

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal during a recent visit, Kondo, through a translator, said she ran potential products through a "joy check", part of her famed KonMari method of decluttering your life by touching and contemplating the meaningfulness of an item before deciding whether to keep or toss it.

Marie Kondo opening an online shop that sells dumb crap you don’t need is my favorite heel turn of 2019. pic.twitter.com/4lFa28NadS — PJ Vogt (@PJVogt) November 19, 2019

"Of course, I don't use every product, but all the products are founded on KonMari's world view, if you will," she told the publication, "which really encourages you to choose what sparks joy for you and really cherish what you buy and what you surround yourself with."

Half of the products are sourced from her native Japan, including a bamboo tea whisk, ceramic cookware and brass utensils.

She addressed the apparent contradiction in encouraging fans to add more products to their homes, telling the Wall Street Journal: "I'm not trying to encourage over-purchasing anything."

Some fans weighed in on her new venture.

Many have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration.

And instead, she told the publication her belief in the power of material items to influence inner peace goes both ways - cherished items with a story behind them can turn a home into a haven.

"What's most important to me is that you surround yourself with items that spark joy. If the bowl that you're using currently sparks joy for you, I don't encourage replacing it at all," she said.

Not everyone was against her savvy business idea, with many of her fans coming to her defence.

With some fans branding her a ‘con’.

"I know Marie Kondo's new online shop will get a lot of hate, but I am personally totally here for my guru giving me permission to buy a tuning fork," one said.

Another tweeted: "Marie Kondo has her own shop! I've got a feeling it's going to spark a lot of joy for me."

KonMari launched on Monday, but unfortunately for those living in Australia hoping to get their hands on some of Kondo's joyous items, you can't, as it only ships to the US - for the time being anyway.