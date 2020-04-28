Marist College student hits hole-in-one

NOAH Reiter-Youd started playing golf when he was 11 years old. In his first open competition in Western Australia, he came last.

But a year later, he’d significantly improved and won a trophy in the same tournament.

“My dad tried when I was younger to get me to hold a golf club, and I didn’t really want to,” Noah said.

“But then I saw him and my pop go out to play golf and asked if I could join in.

“It’s not just a hobby for me, it’s more or less a lifestyle.”

Now, having trained across several states, Noah has brought his expertise back to Emerald.

Seventeen years old and in Year 11 at Marist College, Noah joined the Emerald Golf Club in October last year.

On Saturday, April 18, he hit a milestone.

“I was having a pretty shocker round to be honest,” Noah said.

“I rocked up to the 15th hole and thought, ‘I’m just going to give it a whack.’”

From tee to hole was roughly 115m. Noah used a pitching wedge, and the ball bounced once, looking as though it had landed a few inches short.

But as the players approached, they saw Noah had made his first hole-in-one.

“I’ve had a lot of close ones before,” he said.

“I didn’t know how to react here.”

Noah’s father Matt Youd said it was “very exciting”.

“He’s had a lot of close calls, but never actually had [a hole-in-one],” Mr Youd said.

“He’s been focused on getting one for a long time.”