Mark loves his career and life

Name: Mark Francey

Occupation: Teacher

Age: 28

Marital status: Married

Children: None

What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

For more people to understand that education is not about learning subjects. It is about developing the ability to learn and solve problems. If you can do those two things you can do whatever you want to.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Having a career I love.

If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make?

Rewarding community volunteers with tax offsets.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

If you are not doing anything to change it, don't complain about it.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you are? And why?

25, the last few years have been awesome so I would love to do them again.

If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

Teaching or rugby league coaching.

What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

Spending time with my two best mates. It is special because we live in three separate places now so we don't get to see each other much.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

A really loud band.

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

State of Origin, Game 3, 2012. Cooper Cronk kicked a 40m field goal to win the game.

Who are the three people you most admire - dead or living?

Wayne Bennett - South Sydney coach: his man management and relationship building skills are outstanding.

Cadel Evans - Tour De France winner: shows perseverance and mental toughness that very few people are capable of.

Glenn Kirby - owner Define Health and Fitness: super successful, yet easily the most generous and caring man I know.