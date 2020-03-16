Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Aussie shares lost $232 billion last week. Picture: David Moir/Bloomberg
Aussie shares lost $232 billion last week. Picture: David Moir/Bloomberg
Money

Markets poised for ‘totally wild’ trading

by James Hall
16th Mar 2020 8:35 AM

Investors are wincing ahead of a "totally wild" trading week as increasingly tight travel restrictions in response to the spread of coronavirus shuts down major economies and cripples supply chains.

Despite the gloomy conditions, the local futures index suggests the ASX could rise more than 1 per cent at the open following a massive rise in shares on Wall Street through to Saturday morning Australia time.

But analysts say global stocks will continue to be at the mercy of the deadly disease as case numbers rise and Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced all international travellers would be forced to self-isolate from this morning.

"The situation in global markets currently is totally wild," IG market analyst Kyle Rodda said in a note this morning.

"The core issue is the coronavirus, of course. But at the stage the crisis is in now, for the markets, everything centres on which place in the world is grinding to an economic halt, and what emergency measures policymakers are taking to support economies through the tumult.

"Signs of stress on the financial system remain as conspicuous as they've been since the GFC. And by extension, volatility remains very high."

Mr Rodda said the increased volatility would lead to erratic movements both higher and lower, as illustrated in Friday's session.

Traders were left speechless when the ASX closed more than 4 per cent higher on the last day of the week after slumping as low as 8 per cent during the day - a swing of more than 12 per cent.

"From a fundamental economic point of view, the top concern right now is a US recession," Mr Rodda said.

"The markets seemed to welcome the Trump administration's new package to combat that risk.

"It declared the coronavirus outbreak a national emergency and promised a range of measures, including freezing interest on student debt and providing free coronavirus tests," he said.

The market has now lost $529 billion since its all-time high reached just three weeks ago on February 20.

 

Investors are expecting the worst heading into another volatile week. Picture: AP Photo/Richard Drew
Investors are expecting the worst heading into another volatile week. Picture: AP Photo/Richard Drew

 

Both the United States and New Zealand central banks aggressively cut interest rates to zero and 0.25 per cent as part of a global trend to prepare for the financial crisis spurred by the pandemic.

The Aussie dollar is swinging in a 2 per cent range based on the levers being pulled by policymakers across the planet.

It weakened when the RBNZ cut its rates and strengthened when the Federal Reserve did the same. At 8.00am Sydney time, the Australian dollar was buying 61.44 US cents from 62.98 when the market closed on Friday.

- with AAP

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
asx coronavirus recession travel bans wall street

Just In

    7th Heaven star dead at 21

    7th Heaven star dead at 21
    • 16th Mar 2020 8:54 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Riders raise awareness of black dog, the silent killer

        premium_icon Riders raise awareness of black dog, the silent killer

        News A silent killer is claiming the lives of eight Australians every day but many aren’t talking about it

        Plea for full postal vote amid fears of corona outbreak

        premium_icon Plea for full postal vote amid fears of corona outbreak

        Council News Urgent plea to Queensland Premier as election looms

        Rockhampton coronavirus patient visited mine site and Mackay

        premium_icon Rockhampton coronavirus patient visited mine site and Mackay

        Health He had little contact with other workers and is now in quarantine.

        Resource heavyweights to lead mining awards judging panel

        premium_icon Resource heavyweights to lead mining awards judging panel

        Business The awards assess entries covering all aspects of the industry.