MAFS rumoured ‘cheating’ scandal begins

Viewers have been given their first taste of a heavily-rumoured cheating scandal on Married At First Sight, with secret texts being aired.

Rumours have been mounting that controversial stars Ines Basic and Sam Ball "cheat" with each other on the series, and a preview that aired at the end of Sunday night's episode showed Ines messaging Sam and expressing her attraction.

"Hello," the text said. Ines was also shown looking at a shirtless photo of Sam on her phone.

"Ines tried to contact me. It's a sticky situation. Where do I got from here? I don't know," Sam said in the preview.

Ines checks out some shirtless pics.

The messaging begins …

Ines is paired with Perth businessman Bronson Norrish on the show while Sam is matched with Lizzie Sobinoff, and both have expressed they're not happy in their arranged marriages.

On the morning after his wedding to Lizzie, Sam flew overseas to attend the funeral of his ex girlfriend's mother and didn't contact his new wife for days.

The secret communication between Ines and Sam comes as no shock to viewers - with Ines hinting heavily at her attraction to Sam early on.

Ines hasn’t impressed viewers.

Sam fled the country after marrying wife Lizzie.

"He's so hot, I could really see us hooking up. It is an experiment and we're here to experiment. So, we'll see what happens," Ines told a camera at the end of Sunday night's explosive commitment ceremony.

The night ended in shock when Ines' husband Bronson used the C-word to describe his wife in front of the show's experts.

"I'm not calling her a c**t. I'm saying she acts like a c**t," he said, describing her verbally abusive behaviour.

The couple has been together one week, and Ines' treatment of her husband has drawn the ire of viewers.

Married At First Sight continues Monday on Nine at 7.30pm.