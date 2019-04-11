Jess breaks silence after cheating claim

Jess and Dan's relationship is hanging on by a thread.

Married At First Sight villain Jessika Power says her relationship with Dan Webb is on "shaky" ground.

"We're working through a lot of things at the minute," Jess said on Kyle and Jackie O's KIIS FM show this morning.

The reality TV couple almost split up live on TV in a fiery interview on Talking Married that aired immediately after Monday night's finale.

"I feel humiliated with the way that he spoke to me on Talking Married," Jess said on KIIS FM. "I'm a little bit hurt, Dan's a little bit hurt."

Jessika and Dan had a huge spat off air just seconds before going on Talking Married.



Their relationship was dealt another blow yesterday when a woman named Hannah told Kyle and Jackie O that Dan hit on her and kissed her on a night out two months ago when he was in a relationship with Jess.

"I didn't want a bar of it," Hannah said.

"At the end of the night he kissed me," she added, admitting she kissed him back "in the moment" before pushing him away.

Addressing the cheating allegation on radio this morning, Jess said: "He (Dan) says it's not true. I just don't see him doing that.

"People are throwing around cheating allegations on my end and on his end, and I just think, 'Why would we put ourselves through so much effort and all this emotional stress to just cheat on each other?'

"I asked him and he said 'no' straight away. I get these allegations all the time, and I think in these instances, you really have to trust your partner."

Dan and Jess outraged viewers with their secret affair.

Jess and Dan got together after cheating on their respective Married At First Sight partners, Mick and Tamara. And Jess told Kyle and Jackie O she felt the public didn't want her relationship with Dan to succeed.

"Obviously, we have the weight of the whole of Australia … they want us to break up, they want us to cheat on each other," Jess said.

"I go out and people want to take photos with us, and then the second I take a photo with a guy it's sent to Dan (with the message), 'Oh, she's cheating on you!'"

Dan is still reeling after Monday night's finale during which he learnt the truth about Jess cracking onto Nic earlier in the Married At First Sight experiment.

"Watching back that reunion definitely brought back some of his emotions and his hurt, and seeing himself hurt really upset him," Jess said this morning.

So does she think their relationship will last?

"Every day is really different," she told Kyle and Jackie O. "We're just trying to keep things private at the minute to just try and work through it together.

"I'm so in love with Dan, and I so would love for things to be absolutely perfect between us, but at the moment they're not."