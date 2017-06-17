Martin Broad uncovers new passion for speaking

AN ACCIDENT seven years ago changed Martin Broad's life and now it is his mission to make sure others can learn from his experience.

After falling seven floors and breaking all the bones in his face plus numerous others, Martin wants to become a public speaker and share his story.

"That's what I want to do, I want to share my story so my accident doesn't happen to others,” he said.

"I want to do this full time, I want to talk about being smart with alcohol and being safe.”

The accident happened in 2010 when Martin was living in Townsville on the seventh floor of the Metro Quays building.

"I found out I was going to be employed as an assistant lab technician,” he said.

"I heard big dollars so I went out and celebrated but celebrated too much.

"I went out but forgot to take my keys with me but I always left my back door unlocked.

"Me, being big and strong back then, I was pretty headstrong and I thought I'll climb up the building and climb in my back door.

"I got dropped off at the sixth floor by the elevator and tried to climb to the seventh floor.

"My hands were slipping on the ledge and I fell seven floors.

"I fell on a garden shed, that broke my bones but stopped me from dying.

"I'm lucky to be alive, I should've died.”

The 41-year-old said his face was broken and now has three titanium plates in his face.

Martin spent eight months in a wheelchair after being unconscious for two months.

"Then I went into a rehab centre in Townsville, it was good it happened in Townsville because they have so many places to recover,” he said.

"I broke nearly every rib, my arms and I've got scars on my leg.

"My left side copped most of the damage, I can't walk properly.”

Though he is still mobile, Martin said everyday actions "take a lot out of me”.

"Having a brain injury like I do, I get more fatigued easily,” he said.

"Normal day to day stuff takes it out of me, just normal human interactions.”

Martin said while emphasis is placed on educating society about the risks of illegal substances, people can forget about the legal substances like alcohol which can do just as much damage.

"They think it's only a bit of piss but it causes a lot of problems,” he said.

"I want to get my story out there to more people.”

Nowadays, Martin keeps active by helping at community organisations but in 2013 a chance meeting led him to discover a new passion - public speaking.

Martin met police officer Julia Henderson who, after hearing Martin's story, asked him to accompany her to schools to talk with students.

"Since then I've accompanied Adopt-a-cops to talk to students at the end of school before Schoolies,” he said. "In the past few years I've had students come up after Schoolies and say 'I remember you, you did the talk at my school and it made a difference'. I say to the students, you will try to have some fun and get drunk but just do it responsibly and look after your mates.”

If you would like to book Martin to speak at your event, contact Semita House on 4987 7463.