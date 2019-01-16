First look at Gyllenhaal in Spider-Man sequel

Good news: It looks like both Nick Fury and Spider-Man/Peter Parker are still alive after disintegrating to dust in Avengers: Infinity War.

Sony and Marvel have finally released the first full length trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series, and there's a lot to be excited about.

We finally get a sneak peek of Jake Gyllenhaal as the movie's villain Mysterio, who appears to be destroying parts of Europe.

It's only a few seconds but it's enough to get a sense of what a hardcore bad boy the character is. With his massive red cape and gladiator-style costume, Gyllenhaal descends from a cloud of smoke and tells Spider-Man: "You don't want any part of this," before launching his superpowers.

Interestingly, Gyllenhaal recently revealed Spider-Man and Mysterio team up at some point in the movie, despite his character being depicted as a villain in the original comic books.

Tom Holland returns as the movie's hero for the action flick, which will follow him and his schoolmates taking off to Europe for a school trip.

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, who embarks on a trip to Europe with his classmates. Picture: Sony

Despite pure intentions, our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man runs into trouble in Venice and is intercepted by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who needs his help to thwart several monster attacks happening across the continent.

Our favourite damsel in distress, Michelle 'MJ', is played by rising blockbuster star Zendaya, who appears to be taking a new direction with the role and giving her a lot more sass. It's 2019 after all.

Zendaya stars as Spider-Man’s love interest Michelle in the blockbuster flick.

Sony saw strong results when it released Spider-Man: Homecoming in the summer of 2017, grossing $880 million worldwide.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit Australian cinemas on July 4, after Marvel's hugely anticipated Avengers: Endgame.

