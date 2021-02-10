Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kylie and Dannii Minogue have been reunited in Melbourne and had some overdue bonding time shopping up a storm.
Kylie and Dannii Minogue have been reunited in Melbourne and had some overdue bonding time shopping up a storm.
Celebrity

Masked Minogue sisters head to city's designer stores

by Cameron Adams
10th Feb 2021 6:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Masked singers Kylie and Dannii Minogue have escaped Melbourne's heat for some luxury shopping.

The superstar sisters were photographed at the exclusive Louis Vuitton store at Crown on Tuesday.

Adhering to Melbourne's current policy of masks being worn inside shops, both Minogues kept their faces covered in the high-end leather goods boutique, before visiting other stores in the complex.

Kylie Minogue leaves her car with a valet at Crown in Melbourne. Picture: Media Mode
Kylie Minogue leaves her car with a valet at Crown in Melbourne. Picture: Media Mode

 

Kylie and Dannii Minogue have been reunited after months apart. Picture: Media Mode
Kylie and Dannii Minogue have been reunited after months apart. Picture: Media Mode

To add to her recent Twitter confirmation that she was not engaged to boyfriend Paul Solomons, Minogue had no ring on her left hand.

Minogue's management released a statement last week after engagement rumours flew which read "It's not true. They are happy as they are."

 

The sisters have been reunited. Picture: Media Mode
The sisters have been reunited. Picture: Media Mode

 

Kylie and Dannii outside Crown. Picture: Media Mode
Kylie and Dannii outside Crown. Picture: Media Mode

The spotting also shut down other rumours that Dannii was in New Zealand filming an appearance on the Australasian version of RuPaul's Drag Race, which is currently in production.

 

Kylie Minogue arrived back in Melbourne before New Year’s Eve. Picture: Media Mode
Kylie Minogue arrived back in Melbourne before New Year’s Eve. Picture: Media Mode

 

The Minogue sisters have been spending quality time together. Picture: Media Mode
The Minogue sisters have been spending quality time together. Picture: Media Mode

 

Kylie Minogue returned from London to Melbourne just before New Year's Eve, undertaking quarantine at an inner-city hotel for two weeks.

Since mid January she has been spending time with her family, after escaping lockdown in London.

Minogue made her only public appearance this year on January 30 when she flew to Mallacoota for the Sounds Better Together concert, introducing James Reyne.

 

 

Kylie has been spending time with her family in Melbourne. Picture: Media Mode
Kylie has been spending time with her family in Melbourne. Picture: Media Mode

 

 

Promoter Michael Gudinski said Kylie was "ecstatic to be home with her family … she's going to stay in Australia for a while. There's no talk of her doing any live shows."

 

Kylie Minogue has shutdown reports she is engaged to Paul Solomons. Picture: Media Mode
Kylie Minogue has shutdown reports she is engaged to Paul Solomons. Picture: Media Mode

 

Dannii and Kylie Minogue paying for their purchases. Picture: Media Mode
Dannii and Kylie Minogue paying for their purchases. Picture: Media Mode

 

The star siblings indulged in retail therapy. Picture: Media Mode
The star siblings indulged in retail therapy. Picture: Media Mode

 

 

On the weekend Kylie posted a photo of a game of backyard cricket and told followers she was "humbled and thankful to be back home, reunited with my family, friends and my country" before "sending so much love to those still in lockdown around the world."

Minogue's most recent album, Disco, entered the Australian and UK charts at No. 1 last year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Masked Minogue sisters hit Melbourne's designer stores

The pop icon is following Melbourne’s mask mandate. Picture: Media Mode
The pop icon is following Melbourne’s mask mandate. Picture: Media Mode
dannii minogue kylie minogue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why ‘we need more ladies to be tradies’

        Premium Content Why ‘we need more ladies to be tradies’

        Careers A special female-only ‘Tradies for a Day’ workshop was held in Moranbah on Tuesday.

        WATCH: Car rear-ended during alleged eight-hour crime spree

        Premium Content WATCH: Car rear-ended during alleged eight-hour crime spree

        Crime Dramatic footage of the incident which happened on a busy Rockhampton road.

        CQ Uni’s Prof Nick Klomp appointed regional uni chairman

        Premium Content CQ Uni’s Prof Nick Klomp appointed regional uni chairman

        News Professor Klomp says this is a critical time for regional universities with...

        Toxic chemicals found near Callide power station

        Premium Content Toxic chemicals found near Callide power station

        News CS Energy released testing results this week and Banana Shire Council is testing...