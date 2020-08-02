Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Mass net outages after cyber attack

by Shannon Molloy
2nd Aug 2020 12:30 PM

 

Thousands of Telstra internet customers have been hit by a mass outage sparked by a cyber attack.

The company confirmed home internet connections, both broadband and NBN, are down due to a Denial of Service attack, with no timeframe given on when a restoration is expected.

The outage was reported about 11am on Sunday, it's understood.

Telstra said Domain Name Servers were impacted by the attack.

"We've identified the issue and are working on it," the telco said in a tweet. "Some of our Domain Name Servers (DNS) used to route your traffic online are experiencing a cyber attack, known as a Denial of Service (DoS). Your info isn't at risk. We're doing all we can to get you back online."

More Stories

cyber crime editors picks outages telstra

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Junior rugby players hit the field for first games

        premium_icon Junior rugby players hit the field for first games

        Rugby Union ‘Now the kids are keen as mustard and can’t wait to get back into it.’

        ‘Disappointing news’: Shock decision on Mackay mining expo

        premium_icon ‘Disappointing news’: Shock decision on Mackay mining expo

        Business Organisers have expressed concern for everyone impacted by coronavirus.

        Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        premium_icon Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        News Two caught in brazen Queensland border jump attempt

        Mine worker smoked meth during ‘lunch time session’

        premium_icon Mine worker smoked meth during ‘lunch time session’

        Crime The worker was caught drug driving along the main road at the mining town.