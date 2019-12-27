Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three people are in hospital in a serious condition after a mass overdose in an apartment late yesterday afternoon.
Three people are in hospital in a serious condition after a mass overdose in an apartment late yesterday afternoon.
Crime

Three hospitalised after mass drug overdose

by Emily Halloran
27th Dec 2019 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people are in hospital in a "serious" condition after a mass overdose in a Gold Coast apartment late yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a "location at an apartment" shortly before 6pm.

Three people - a man and two women - had overdosed. They were found at the building unconscious.

KEEP UP WITH THE CONVERSATION. 50% OFF FOR THE FIRST 12 WEEKS. T & Cs APPLY

Paramedics, including the bicycle response team, critical care and the high acuity response unit, attended.

The man in his 50s was taken to Robina Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The two women, aged in their 20s and 30s, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

It is understood police were not called.

drug overdose drugs ripple-effect

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Putting people first is top priority

        Putting people first is top priority

        News A Q&A to get to know people in the community

        Adani, robots, job cuts: How resources events shaped 2019

        premium_icon Adani, robots, job cuts: How resources events shaped 2019

        Business The resources sector has faced both tragedy and triumph in 2019

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        Blackwater drug crime ramps up as Christmas nears

        premium_icon Blackwater drug crime ramps up as Christmas nears

        News Central Queensland police have been out in full force leading up to Christmas, with...