Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police arrive at Forbury Gardens in the town centre of Reading, England. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA via AP
Police arrive at Forbury Gardens in the town centre of Reading, England. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA via AP
Crime

Mass stabbing leaves three people dead

21st Jun 2020 7:26 AM

Three people have died and two are in critical care in hospital after a mass stabbing in Reading, a UK city located west of London.

A distressing video shared on social media shows four people on the ground in a park, surrounded by witnesses and police officers.

In the footage, officers are seen giving CPR to the victims, who are covered in blood.

One person can be heard shouting, "He's still breathing," while another is asking for a defibrillator.

The UK Telegraph reports three people were declared dead at the scene and two were transferred to the emergency department at Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Reading is a major commuter town located around 70 kms west of London and near to Heathrow Airport.

Police have arrested a man and are understood to be treating the incident as a random attack. They're asking the public to avoid the area.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has tweeted that she is "deeply concerned".

Police have not revealed any details about the attack, merely describing it as a "serious incident", but an investigation is under way.

Earlier today a Black Lives Matter protest was held in the park. There is no suggestion that anyone from the protest was involved in the stabbing.

"Not looking good down here folks so best avoid round by The Forbury and let the emergency services do their thing. We are lucky to have them," one witness tweeted, according to The Sun.

 

Originally published as Mass stabbing leaves three people dead

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks mass stabbing reading uk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        International students to give Mackay economic boost

        premium_icon International students to give Mackay economic boost

        News International students are to return to Australia in July giving the country and the Mackay region a much needed economic boost

        Mackay growers dominate Aussie sugarcane production

        premium_icon Mackay growers dominate Aussie sugarcane production

        Rural We’ve earned our Sugar City title, with a quarter of the nation’s sugarcane...

        How CQ man’s invention could change mango industry

        premium_icon How CQ man’s invention could change mango industry

        News From high school dux to engineering whiz, Ruan Nortje is continuing to make the CQ...

        Grosvenor Mine explosion probe reaches next stage

        premium_icon Grosvenor Mine explosion probe reaches next stage

        Business An investigation into an underground mine explosion in Moranbah is calling for...