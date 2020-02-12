Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former Fraser Coast massage therapist has been charged with sexually assaulting 16 people.
A former Fraser Coast massage therapist has been charged with sexually assaulting 16 people.
News

Masseur charged with sexually assaulting 16 people

Danielle Buckley
12th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MASSAGE therapist charged with raping and sexually assaulting 16 people is expected to face trial next month.

Former Fraser Coast masseur Charles William Davidson is facing 50 charges of rape, sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child under 16.

At a pre-trial hearing in the Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, the court heard the allegations from the 16 alleged victims stemmed from 2003 until 2015.

The court heard it was a complex case with a "vast amount of material" and five alleged victims were expected to give evidence at the trial.

The trial is due to begin mid-March and is expected to last two weeks. - NewsRegional

charles william davidson massage therapist rape accusations sexual assault allegation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ag industry condemns college decision

        Ag industry condemns college decision

        News ‘A dire lack of purpose and vision’.

        Blackwater mine inaccessible until further notice

        premium_icon Blackwater mine inaccessible until further notice

        Business Mine leaders will advise when it is safe to return to work.

        All roads closed to a Central Queensland mine

        All roads closed to a Central Queensland mine

        News The team has advised staff not to travel to site.

        Woman sells drugs to keep up with rent

        premium_icon Woman sells drugs to keep up with rent

        News Woman appears in Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 11.