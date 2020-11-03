Massive bargain on outback train fares to Charleville, Emerald

The Charleville Rattler (Westlander?) heads back to Brisbane, from Charleville.

NOW IS the perfect time to book your train ticket into the outback, with Queensland Rail offering a good bargain for train services for western rail services.

QR is offering a ‘2 for 1’ deal on Outback Rail fares on all western rail services.

Queensland Rail Executive General Manager Travel and Tourism Martin Ryan said the promotion was a great opportunity for Queenslanders to experience an iconic trip from the white sands of the coast to the red dust of the Outback.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back our ‘2 for 1’ Outback Rail fare on the Inlander, Westlander and Spirit of the Outback services,” he said.

“It’s been a tough year for regional communities with the impacts of COVID-19, so we’re encouraging Queenslanders to head west and show our regions some much-needed support.”

Mr Ryan said tickets were now on sale and valid for travel from November 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 between Brisbane, Longreach, Charleville, Mount Isa and all stops in between.

“The ‘2 for 1’ Outback Rail fare is the perfect opportunity to explore our great state, reconnect with family and friends, or take a much-needed holiday,” he said.

Mr Ryan said heightened cleaning and social distancing measures remained in place both on-board and at stations to help ensure the safety of all customers and staff.

“Safety is our number one priority and customers can be assured they can travel safely and comfortably by rail for their best Outback Queensland experience,” he said.

“From the incredible landscapes and rich farmlands of the Darling Downs, to the mining history in Mount Isa and the iconic Qantas Founders Museum in Longreach, there’s so much to see and explore.”

Due to social distancing capacity requirements, bookings for all Queensland Rail’s Travel and Tourism services are essential.

For more information and to book your trip call 1800 TRAINS (1800 872 467).

Prices for two people:

Spirit of the Outback (Brisbane to Longreach, first class) - $427

Spirit of the Outback (Brisbane to Emerald) - $117

Westlander (Brisbane to Roma) - $65

Westlander (Brisbane to Charleville) - $90

Inlander (Townsville to Charters Towers) - $22

Inlander (Townsville to Mt Isa) - $108