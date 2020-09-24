Menu
Fire has engulfed a childcare centre next door to Newmarket State School. Picture: Natasha Bita.
News

Massive blaze engulfs childcare next to school

by Cormac Pearson
24th Sep 2020 5:03 AM
Firefighters are battling a blaze in Newmarket with four crews attending a daycare centre currently in construction.

They were called to the fire on the corner of Banks Street and Enoggera Road at 11pm on Wednesday.

 

The childcare centre construction site engulfed in flames. Picture: Olivia Mowat
Firefighters battle a structure fire next to the Newmarket State School. Picture: Olivia Mowat
The fire is believed to be on a construction site of a daycare centre.

A spokesman from QFES says there is no one inside, they have shut power off and there isn't a threat to the Newmarket State School at this time.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a smoke alert at 12.27am.

brisbane childcare centre fire school

