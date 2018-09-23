Menu
Login
A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.
A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.
News

Massive smoke plume causes Bruce Highway delays

Sarah Barnham
by
23rd Sep 2018 11:49 AM

A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion as a thick blanket of smoke drifts towards the Bruce Highway.

A paddock at a construction site on Laxton Rd has gone up in flames, with just under half a hectare affected.

 

A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.
A FIRE at Palmview is causing congestion on the Bruce Highway, motorists are reporting.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said two urban units were on scene and a further three rural fire trucks were on their way.

He said the fire was causing visibility concerns for motorists and Queensland Police had been notified.

It is likely officers will guide traffic southbound near the Caloundra exit.

bruce highway editors picks fire rural firefighters sunshine coast urban firefighters
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Community project unveiled

    Community project unveiled

    News The Clermont Peace Pole project was officially planted and unveiled to the public at Pioneer Park.

    Business success buoys Emerald property market

    Business success buoys Emerald property market

    News Real estate agent is seeing confidence back in Central Queensland.

    Rallying against cancer

    Rallying against cancer

    News An Emerald couple are set for the adventure of a lifetime.

    School proud to give to drought appeal

    School proud to give to drought appeal

    News Bluff State School have jumped on board the drought appeal.

    Local Partners