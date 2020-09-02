Master Jamie out to continue good form on home track

Master Jamie will line up in the Open Handicap (1050m) at Callaghan Park on Friday.

HORSE RACING: It’s back to the races again at his favourite track Callaghan Park, Rockhampton, on Friday for accomplished sprinter Master Jamie.

Trainer Graeme Green has the Open Handicap (1050m) marked in for Master Jamie which has second topweight with 62.5kg.

No fewer than eight of Master Jamie’s 11 race wins have been on his home track at Callaghan Park where he has won carrying as much as 61.5kg back in November 2019.

Following back-to-back Eagle Farm wins in January and February this year, Master Jamie went down by a nose to Friday’s race topweight Raiden (64.5kg) when humping 63.5kg on June 23.

In two subsequent starts at Eagle Farm and in the Rocky Newmarket on July 17, Master Jamie seemed out of sync when seventh on both occasions.

Green took the precautionary measure of giving his stable star a brief let-up and Friday’s will be the first occasion he has been back to the races.

Having said that however, Master Jamie gave his trainer and managing part-owner Graeme Green every indication that he was back on track with an effortless trial win at Callaghan Park on August 12.

“He trialled nicely and seems to have gotten over his burnout from the Newmarket run. He seems to be right back to normal,” Green said.

In a surprise riding change, Master Jamie will for the first time in his 17 starts career be ridden by an apprentice jockey replacing regular senior Les Tilley who has ridden him in 14 of his races.

Green’s engagement for Mackay three kilograms claiming apprentice Marnu Potgieter will bring Master Jamie into the race with a luxury impost for the sprinter with 59.5kg.

Potgieter is currently in Rockhampton for a short time, honing his riding skills at Callaghan Park of a morning with former premier jockey and now successful trainer Adrian Coome.

At yesterday’s TAB races at Emerald, Potgieter was successful on the Glenda Bell-trained Addicted which provided that trainer with the first three winners on the program.

Callaghan Park trainer Jared Wehlow is back in town after having to contend with another major disappointment leading into the $80K Cairns Cup (2100m) last Friday.

The Wehlow-trained pre-post favourite North Afrika, the staying find of the northern circuit winter racing, was scratched on race morning from the effects of a stone bruise.

“It was very disappointing as he came down with a stone bruise in the near side front,” Wehlow said. “Hopefully he will recover quickly and we will get him ready for another race pretty soon.”

The Cairns Cup has been a hoodoo race for Wehlow as last year his runner Unbiased was scratched at the barriers just before the Cup.

“I think he was favourite also. I’ll have to give it plenty of thought if I go up there again for a third crack next year,” Wehlow said. tongue-in cheek.

Mackay trainer Olivia Cairns’ Last Chance, which won beating Bat A Kat at Callaghan Park races last Friday, has been entered to race in Doomben on Saturday.