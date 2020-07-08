MasterChef star’s remark baffles viewers

Yet another magical dessert served up by Reynold Poernomo has fans convinced he's set to take out the MasterChef: Back to Win crown.

The 26-year-old Sydney restaurant owner scored the final immunity pin tonight, sending him straight to the top four.

But not before he had the judges enthralled by his spectacular Harry Potter-inspired dessert - even if it did leave Jock Zonfrillo, who admitted he wasn't well-versed in the wizarding world - a little confused.

Reynold's intricate 'Golden Snitch', inspired by the magical sport of Quidditch, was dubbed "one of the best dishes the MasterChef kitchen has seen" by the judges, who were floored by the concept and execution of his dessert during Tuesday's no-rules challenge.

Reynold was all smiles as he won the last immunity cook of the season. Picture: Channel 10

Elsewhere, Laura Sharrad created a beach-inspired snack platter combining crab and oysters for a true taste of the sea.

And Adelaide dad Callum Hann served up an impressive take on chicken liver parfait, including a burnt sugar topping that gave the judges plenty to smile about.

But they couldn't be beaten by Reynold, whose brown-butter mousse and tonka-bean caramel dish was described as a "gamechanger" by judge Melissa Leong.

"This dessert will go down in history …. as one of the best dishes ever, ever to be cooked in this kitchen," Melissa said.

MasterChef immunity goes to Reynold’s spectacular Golden Snitch. Picture: Channel 10

Before Reynold's win was announced, over on Twitter, Harry Potter-mad MasterChef fans couldn't help but giggle at Jock Zonfrillo's ignorance when it came to the Golden Snitch.

Zonfrillo - who admitted he's not a Harry Potter fan - wore a look of utter confusion by the idea of a 'Golden Snitch', asking his fellow judges if it was edible.

"Do you eat a snitch?" he asked his colleagues Andy Allen and Melissa Leong.

"So it's a golf ball with wings?" he later said, making sense of the mythical piece of sports equipment.



Reynold received similar feedback earlier in the season with his Alice in Wonderland-inspired 'Down the Rabbit Hole' creation, dubbed "the greatest dish ever".

Speaking to news.com.au in June, the owner of Sydney's Koi Dessert Bar and cocktail bar Monkey's Corner said he has plans to expand his restaurant business, adding that he would be including the desserts showcased throughout the season.

"The most popular is 'Moss in the Jar', which is one of our signatures, as well as 'Nomtella', a coffee based chocolate dessert, and probably the mango yuzu," Reynold said.

The restaurant also offers the 'Bali Sunrise', a coconut dessert made in honour of his parents' former restaurant in Indonesia, which featured in this season's emotional family challenge.

Reynold has already confirmed he's "working on" adding the Alice in Wonderland-inspired 'Down the Rabbit Hole' to the menu.

And visitors to Koi can already sample tonight's 'Golden Snitch', with the dessert listed on the restaurant's tasting menu.

MasterChef: Back to Win continues Sunday night from 7.30 on Channel 10.

