Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mater Private Hospital Townsville was working with the public health system to slow the spread of COVID-19. Picture: PATRICK GEE
Mater Private Hospital Townsville was working with the public health system to slow the spread of COVID-19. Picture: PATRICK GEE
Health

Mater Hospital confirms testing

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
16th Mar 2020 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Townsville's private hospital has confirmed multiple people have been tested for COVID-19 as it works to support the public health system to contain the virus.

A spokesman from Mater Private Hospital Townsville said yesterday no patients had tested positive to coronavirus at its testing facility in the emergency department.

It comes as a 69-year-old Townsville man tested positive to the virus days after he had flown to New Zealand.

The spokesman did not disclose how many people had been tested at the hospital.

The hospital has been training staff and making all necessary plans as it works through its "outbreak management plan".

The spokesman said the safety of its patients and staff was the highest priority.

He encouraged anyone who was worried they may have been exposed to the virus to call ahead of time before presenting at the hospital.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health system nq public health qld health townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News In this special newsletter, we'll help you catch up with all you need to know about coronavirus from the serious stuff to the ridiculous.

        Virus cases near 300 as death toll rises

        Virus cases near 300 as death toll rises

        Health Working from home could soon become the new norm for Aussies

        Police seize replica gun, charge man with armed robbery

        premium_icon Police seize replica gun, charge man with armed robbery

        Crime One allegedly made threats with what appeared to be a firearm.

        Students struggling with basic sentences

        premium_icon Students struggling with basic sentences

        Education Worrying decline in writing skills, experts call for overhaul in teaching...