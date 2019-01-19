Confidential surveys led to sacking of Matildas coach

Alen Stajcic has been sacked just months out from the World Cup. Picture: Getty Images

Alen Stajcic has been sacked just months out from the World Cup. Picture: Getty Images

FOOTBALL Federation Australia boss David Gallop has revealed the reasons behind the shock sacking of Matildas coach Alen Stajcic less than five months before the start of the Women's World Cup.

FFA chairman Chris Nikou and chief executive David Gallop confirmed the decision to sack Stajcic at a media conference in Sydney on Saturday.

Gallop said the move was based on the results of two confidential surveys as well as discussions with players, staff and coaches, and "we no longer feel confident Alen is the right person to lead the team and the staff".

"The ultimate responsibility for leading the team environment and driving change in culture and environment rests with the head coach," Gallop said.

"There's definitely some serious findings from the surveys and discussions and a view that things have deteriorated in recent times.

"It's difficult to go into specifics because of the confidentiality arrangement around the nature of the surveys.

"It's fair to say that workplace issues around the culture of the set up but it's difficult to go into specifics."

Stajcic h ad been in charge of the Matildas since 2014, after Hesterine de Reus was sacked following a player revolt.

The 45-year-old has overseen runs to the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup and 2016 Olympics, as well as a rise to a fourth in the FIFA rankings.

Rumours over Stajcic's position came days after Nikou cancelled a scheduled trip to the UAE to watch the Socceroos take on Syria in an Asian Cup clash on Tuesday.

Nikou had been expected to attend the game but cancelled his travel due to commitments in Australia.

The Socceroos face Uzbekistan in a round-of-16 clash in Al Ain on Monday and Nikou and David Gallop are scheduled to return to the UAE next week.

Australia begin their World Cup campaign against Italy in Valenciennes, France on June 9, with Brazil and Jamaica the other teams in their group.