Gillett locked in for permanent switch

Matt Gillett has been shifted from second row to lock for the Broncos.

VETERAN back-rower Matt Gillett has hinted that his switch to lock may be a long-term move after a successful stint in Brisbane's NRL trial win over Gold Coast.

Gillett admits he did not know how long it would take to adjust but has embraced the change ahead of next week's NRL season opener against Melbourne.

"I prefer to be an edge player but the way things are looking I might be in the middle for a little bit," he said.

"It's a change but it's something I am pretty excited about.

"I have been stuck on the edge for a while now so the new role in the middle might be good for me, give me more time with my hands on the ball and a bit more involvement."

Asked how long it would take to adjust, Gillett said: "I'm not too sure.

"It's a bit different in the middle. Out on the edge you have more time to rest and have a look at the game where in the middle you are always moving.

"My first training session was a bit chaotic, I was a bit everywhere but I am learning and doing plenty of video to do that role."

But Gillett appears to have done enough to convince new Broncos coach Anthony Seibold that the back-rower is the right fit in the No.13 jersey.

Gillett said he had backed up well from the Titans clash - his first game back since a neck fracture and shoulder reconstruction limited his 2018 campaign to just five games.

"The neck wasn't (a worry), it was just the shoulder (in the trial), just wondering if it was going to be stuck in an awkward position," Gillett said.

"It might take a month or so to come out and whack someone."