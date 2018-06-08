Johns rates Inglis the best leader in Australian sport

Greg Inglis talks to his troops after losing game 1 of the 2018 State of Origin series.

GREG Inglis has been hailed the best leader in Australian sport following his strong debut as Queensland captain.

Despite the Maroons losing the State of Origin opener at the MCG, Inglis' performance has received universal praise.

Losing Cameron Smith to representative retirement was always going to be a big blow for Queensland, but they saw an outstanding replacement step up in his place.

So much so that leading rugby league commentator and former NSW player Matthew Johns has declared him better than any captain in any sport in the country.

"I reckon he's the best leader in Australian sport with the way he inspires the side," Johns said.

Inglis is a hot favourite to succeed Smith and become the new Australian skipper as well when the Kangaroos play their next Test against New Zealand in October.

The 31-year-old has been captain of South Sydney since 2015.

He would join an elite group to have led their club, state and country at the same time.

Greg Inglis hammers Blues rival Tom Tbrojevic.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters was blown away by Inglis' heroics in his 31st Origin match.

"I thought Greg was our best player," he said.

"If we had 17 Greg Inglises we probably would have won the game.

"But unfortunately we only had one."