Crime

Mature man drank drove after he ‘enjoyed’ a bottle of wine

Kristen Booth
12th Mar 2021 1:00 PM
A mature-aged Moranbah man was caught drink driving after enjoying a bottle of wine.

William Browning Cullen pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on March 11 to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Cullen was intercepted by police for a roadside breath test at 7.10am on February 22 on Moranbah Access Road and told police he had enjoyed a bottle of wine with dinner the night before, the court heard.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Cullen returned a Blood-Alcohol Content reading of .061.

Magistrate Robert Walker questioned how many bottles of wine Cullen consumed, considering his reading “at that time of the morning”.

Cullen told the court he was on his way to the airport to visit his daughter in Brisbane at the time of the offence.

“It certainly was not my intent to drive illegally,” he said.

“I didn’t think I’d be zero but I didn’t think I’d be over the legal limit.”

The court heard he had a very brief traffic history, and he wouldn’t lose his employment over the loss of his licence.

Cullen was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month. The conviction was not recorded.

