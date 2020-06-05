May report: Emerald had second-highest fuel prices in QLD

AT THE BOWSER: A lack of competition in Emerald kept its fuel prices high throughout May.

EMERALD drivers paid the second-highest price in Queensland for unleaded petrol and diesel last month.

RACQ’s Monthly Fuel Price Report for May indicates that the average cost of ULP in Emerald was 133.9 cents a litre, and of diesel 135.3 cents a litre.

RACQ spokesman Renee Smith said that the prices could be attributed to Emerald’s lacking multiple retailers.

“Unfortunately in Emerald we see a lack of competition, and fuel companies have not passed on savings to drivers,” she said.

Ms Smith said that in comparison, the recent addition of a fuel outlet in Blackwater helped suppress its unleaded prices.

From April to May, ULP in Blackwater fell 32.2 cents a litre to 99.9 cents.

“Blackwater was often one of the most expensive towns in Queensland,” Ms Smith said.

“However, a new site has opened which has revived competition and we’ve seen ULP prices fall.”

Nevertheless, Blackwater remained the most expensive town for diesel.

Ms Smith that prices in regional towns would gradually rise with the price of global oil.

“We have seen prices rising steadily over the last few weeks, in line with the price of global oil increasing,” she said.

“As the oil price increases slowly flow through to regional areas, we expect prices will steadily increase, but we are not expecting any dramatic changes or large price increases.

“Any change in the global oil price can take six to eight weeks to filter through at the bowser.”

The May report said that the world’s oil prices rose throughout the month because governments sought to invigorate economies by lifting COVID-19 restrictions, and because of a decrease in oil supply.