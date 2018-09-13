Mayor hits out at 'fake news' blighting Adani coal mine

OPPONENTS of Adani's multi-billion dollar mine in the Galilee Basin have been accused by Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow of spreading "fake news" in an attempt to derail the project.

After attending Rockhampton Mayor's Business Forum, Cr Strelow said she was pleased to see Adani pushing on with the project, which could bring thousands of jobs to the Beef Capital.

However, Cr Strelow hit out at the widespread "fake news" spread by lobbyists and sections of the media seeking to derail Adani's plans for the Carmichael Mine Project.

Mayor Margaret Strelow

"There has been so many alarmist stories, so much fake news about Adani that people are starting to see through it," Cr Strelow said.

"Adani has proven that they're not going to go away and hide in a corner, they're not going to be cowed and bullied.

"It is not legitimate for an activist group to allow any other coal development to go ahead but this one.

"There is no integrity in that position."

Cr Strelow urged the state and federal governments to throw their support behind the Carmichael development.

"By all means monitor them and monitor them well for all of our sakes," she said.

"But this company has earned the right to deliver in accordance with their rigorous environmental approvals.

"It's time for the fake news to stop and for dignity and decency to return to our conversation about energy options for the future."

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Senator Matt Canavan said today's announcement by Adani showed the company's resilience in the face of an unsupportive State Labor Government and an uninformed bunch of professional protest groups.

"Deciding on a railway design to link the Galilee Basin and Abbot Point Port which will come in cheaper and quicker than the original plan is clever thinking," Senator Canavan said.

"Coal has just become our top export commodity with thermal coal exports worth more than $23 billion over the 12 months to July 2018.

"We need Central and North Queensland families and businesses to have a shot at tapping into that success."

Senator Canavan said he was all for projects that created jobs for Queenslanders and extra revenue for our regional and state economies, and applauded Adani's commitment to getting the Carmichael project off the ground as quickly as possible.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry described Adani's announcement as "significant" and a "further step in the right direction" not only for the company but for the development of the Bowen Basin and Central Queensland.

"This is about the Coalition Government supporting this major mine to help Central Queenslanders get jobs," Ms Landry said.

"We're looking forward to more progress as the year progresses.

"The farmers will be using this rail line as well and I think it's a good way to keep some of those big trucks off the road."

Despite the Queensland Government's rocky relationship with Adani's Carmichael coal mine project, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga welcomed news of a rail line construction solution.

"I think it sounds promising that Adani has found cost savings with respect of the rail line. It's good for Adani." Mrs Lauga said.

"But Adani has to stand up on its own two feet.

"We said that no taxpayer funds would be used to prop up this mine at the 2015 and 2017 election and we have upheld that commitment."

While people in her community remained concerned about the project, Ms Lauga said Adani had all the approvals it required in place.

"I understand that they are progressing with the financing of their project," she said.