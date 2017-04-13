30°
Mayor meets with Adani representatives

10th Apr 2017 4:33 PM

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes held high level talks with Adani representatives last week to progress agribusiness opportunities.

"Adani believes the region is ideally placed to offer a consistent supply of pulses and mung beans as well as exposure to potential value-adding around oilseed crushing,” the mayor explained.

"Food production, edible oils and fibre are key to India's growth and this region has everything necessary to capitalise on these opportunities.

"I met last week with Pranav Adani and other logistics specialists to discuss the supply chain options for irrigated and broadacre produce through the proposed Central Queensland Inland Port to the Port of Gladstone.

"The recent visit to the oilseed crushing plant at Mundra in India as part of the Premier Palaszczuk's trade mission certainly sharpened my focus to achieve a similar facility here.

"The Premier gave a clear directive to accelerate any agribusiness discussions and efforts around renewable energy options. Without doubt, I can say that this region is ready, willing and able to steam ahead, but funding from the Queensland Department of State Development is critical.

"Adani has an inherent advantage as a customer and investor because its people have a strong knowledge of the Central Queensland area and have a logistical head start with their own shipping and port facilities.

"The Central Highlands is going through an important transition from traditional agricultural pursuits as horticulture and permanent tree crops, such as macadamias, steadily grow.

"The reliable water supply from Fairbairn Dam makes us the go-to area for smart agricultural investment, so value-adding and logistical infrastructure are a natural progression.

"Adani is one of the most diverse organisations in the world and our region is certainly a good match for their business model.

"The fact that their managing director of the agribusiness is progressing our discussions so soon after our visit to his country is a good indicator of their intentions and, from our perspective, we'll continue to strongly encourage any partnership that enhances agricultural prosperity for our community.”

Topics:  adani central highlands kerry hayes

