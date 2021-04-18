Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Posters campaigning for more secure water services can be seen around Mount Morgan.
Posters campaigning for more secure water services can be seen around Mount Morgan.
News

Mayor of drought-stricken CQ town responds to Warwick pipeline funding

Lachlan Berlin
18th Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Queensland Government has announced $20 million to construct a new pipeline and increase dam capacity for drought affected towns on the Southern Darling Downs.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on April 15, $8 million for design and surveying for a Toowoomba to Warwick pipeline and $4.54 million to increase capacity to Leslie Dam by 1700ML.

This announcement comes as the Central Queensland town of Mount Morgan is also suffering from a serious water crisis, with its main water source, the No.7 dam, dropping to about 8.6 per cent capacity.

Twenty water trucks are now making the haul up the Razorback every day to supply water for the town.

A public meeting was held on Tuesday night, April 13, where six new water supply options were identified by Rockhampton Regional Council, including a pipeline to Gracemere, pulling water from Stanwell, constructing a new dam, or the unfavourable option of using water from the mine.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Tony Williams shared his thoughts on the announcement to The Morning Bulletin.

“It’s great to see that the Queensland Government is taking water supply security very seriously and providing significant funding to improve the security of supply for the Southern Downs region,” Cr Williams said.

“This looks similar to the large capital investments being made to future-proof Townsville’s water supply too.

“This announcement gives council confidence that once the best option for the long term water security of Mount Morgan is identified, the Queensland Government and council can work closely together to ensure that the preferred project is funded and built as soon as possible.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Grim global milestone reached

    Grim global milestone reached
    • 18th Apr 2021 12:37 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie rock band’s CQ gig fast approaching

        Premium Content Aussie rock band’s CQ gig fast approaching

        News Tickets are selling fast and heaps of their shows are already sold-out. Here’s how you can see these Aussie rock sensations live in Rockhampton.

        Mining town named Qld’s top performer for rental yields

        Premium Content Mining town named Qld’s top performer for rental yields

        Property A surprising contender outstripped southern counterparts in rental increases by as...

        Huge mine pits ‘would meet rehabilitation goals’: Minister

        Premium Content Huge mine pits ‘would meet rehabilitation goals’: Minister

        Politics The department of environment warned about the serious risks of a CQ mega mine...

        CQ park upgrade first step in creating community hub

        Premium Content CQ park upgrade first step in creating community hub

        Community Park boasts new barbecues, extra seating and shade structures to better accommodate...