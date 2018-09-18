SAD DAY: 'We are losing two community champions'

HUGE LOSS: Mayor Matt Burnett said Gladstone is losing two community champions in Cr Cindi Bush and Dr Adam Bush.

HUGE LOSS: Mayor Matt Burnett said Gladstone is losing two community champions in Cr Cindi Bush and Dr Adam Bush. Mike Richards GLA170918CIND

GLADSTONE Region mayor Matt Burnett has paid tribute to the work of outgoing councillor Cindi Bush while outlining plans for a council by-election.

"It's a very sad day for the Gladstone Region. We are losing two community champions - an amazing councillor in Cindi Bush and Dr Adam Bush," Cr Burnett said.

"Cindi has been the voice for arts, culture and community in the boardroom and a lot of that has rubbed off on us.

"I know my fellow councillors who couldn't be here would be standing by Cindi supporting her all the way."

FAREWELL: Mayor Matt Burnett said Cindi Bush would be a great loss to the community. Mike Richards GLA170918CIND

Cr Burnett's preference for a by-election would be via a postal vote, but will need to be discussed with the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

"There's going to be a by-election. We have 12 weeks to fill that position so that will be an urgent item at council (today)," he said.

"I'll be asking the Electoral Commission of Queensland for that to be a postal vote.

"We want as less impact on the community as possible and if we can have a postal ballot that will be a step towards that but that will be a decision for the electoral commission."

Cr Burnett said the vacant councillor position will be filled within the 12-week period.

"What I can say to anyone who is considering nominating for this position is we need ourselves a Cindi in the boardroom," he said.

"So I hope they have some interest in the arts and culture and all the things that build the social fabric of a community.

"We're looking for someone with the best interest of the community at heart and as I've always said, (Cr Bush) does that."