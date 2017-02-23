Mayor responds to union criticism over DV leave

ACCORDING to the Services Union, the Central Highlands Regional Council is all talk and little action when it comes to providing a comprehensive domestic and family violence leave policy for its workers.

The Services Union reported it had been trying to persuade council management to adopt a model domestic and family violence leave policy to ensure its workforce had access to the necessary support and safety in the workplace should they be affected by domestic or family violence.

Union secretary Neil Henderson said council management had talked seriously about domestic and family violence leave publicly in the past but had not delivered.

"Mayor Kerry Hayes has been extremely vocal about the vital need to raise community awareness around domestic and family violence and to ensure there is comprehensive support for people affected,” MrHenderson said.

"However, council management has continually baulked at adopting a sound domestic and family violence leave policy which will ensure that affected employees are supported at work and better able to remain employed even though their home life might be in turmoil.

"We were hoping that Central Highlands Regional Council would have followed the lead of many other councils and employers in the community who have realised the importance of embracing these policies.”

Mayor Kerry Hayes has responded to the union.

"Council has and always will take a public stand against domestic violence by supporting campaigns and local community support agencies,” Cr Hayes said.

"While my initial reaction would be to remonstrate with the Services Union for making such a public issue out of what is essentially a private and sensitive matter between an employer and its employees, I am willing to put forward the council's position,” he said.

"We consider that our actions towards our employees are more powerful than any policy statement.

"We deal with domestic violence, and in fact any family-related crisis, on a case-by-case basis with our employees and offer a range of leave and support options to suit the circumstances.

"Through our internal communication channels, our employees understand what support is available and how to access it.

"In fact, we have just engaged Centacare to conduct domestic violence awareness information sessions for our staff.

"We are well aware of the passage of the Industrial Relations Bill through the parliament and its provisions for domestic and family violence leave, which will come into effect when enacted.

"However, this legislation will only reinforce our existing practices, ones that have been in place for some time,” the mayor said.