CEO resignation: Mayor reveals issues raised a year ago

SUNSHINE Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson has confirmed issues were raised with him a year ago which sparked an ongoing investigation "process", in the wake of former CEO Michael Whittaker's shock resignation.

Speaking in Nambour on Tuesday, Cr Jamieson revealed the matters had also been with the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Former CEO Michael Whittaker's resignation was announced last Thursday, effective immediately, due to health reasons, after the Daily had put questions to the council two days earlier about the reasoning for Mr Whittaker's extended absence and the status of an investigation into bullying complaints.

"There were some issues raised with me probably a year ago and I offered to involve an independent investigator at that time," Cr Jamieson said on Tuesday.

"The people who raised the claims then decided not to proceed.

"It was raised with me again some months ago, the matter was passed onto the CCC, who sat on it for almost six months, before sending it back to council to deal with, and that process continues today."

Mr Whittaker was appointed to the role in 2015 and had his contract extended on February 28 last year.

The details of the decision were discussed in confidential session and took his contract through until December 31, 2021.

He'd been on sick leave since February 10 and had been due to return to work on March 20, but made the decision to resign after discussions with his family, to focus on his recovery.

Cr Jamieson last week said Mr Whittaker had overseen "major corporate changes" in his tenure, and led the delivery of many region-shaping projects, overseeing "often complex arrangements" that had to be delivered in a way that achieved the best outcome for ratepayers.

"On behalf of our council, I would like to take this opportunity to wish Michael, his wife Rebecca and their daughters our best wishes for their future," Cr Jamieson said.

Cr John Connolly said he'd personally found Mr Whittaker great to work for, and said he'd been "very precise" in his management, which hadn't always been taken well by some people.

Councillors Jenny McKay and Greg Rogerson were the only two who voted against Mr Whittaker's contract extension last February.