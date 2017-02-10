Mayor stands firm

AS THE war of words rages over the Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Bill 2016, the mayor of the largest mining region in Queensland stands firm.

Mayor Anne Baker said she would continue to strongly advocate for the bill, despite BHP's calls for compensation this week.

As the Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Bill was considered at hearings throughout Queensland this week, BHP's joint venture company BMA claimed it had been singled out due to its Duania and Caval Ridge mines, which are 100% fly in, fly out.

BMA's investment of about $200million in the 2000-room Buffel Park FIFO Village near Moranbah was based on a permanent and full use for the mine, which has an expected 30-year life.

The bill is to ensure regional communities in Queensland in the vicinity of the mines can benefit from the resource projects and local workers are employed.

"It's very disappointing at this stage for a multinational company to be scaremongering rather than working together with the Queensland Government, council and communities to come to an agreement that benefits all,” Cr Baker said.

"This is not an all or nothing conversation. BHP is being fatalistic and unrealistic in its assumption the bill will spell the end of its camp accommodation.

"There is a place for FIFO and camps in the mining industry - and there always will be.

"We are asking for an end to 100% FIFO work practices and for there to be genuine choice.

"There must be rules and regulations that prevent a company having the ability to discriminate against workers for where they live.

"If a worker decides they want to relocate to a nearby mining town, regional centre or FIFO from a major city, they should be able to,” CrBaker said.

"This bill is about ensuring that regional communities in Queensland in the vicinity of large resource projects benefit from the operation of those projects.”

Cr Baker said while the council commended the Queensland Government for its commitment to regulating mining projects, the bill in its current form could be improved.

"Council's submission, made in December 2016, provides practical and meaningful ways the bill should be strengthened to get the job done,” she said.

"I encourage anyone attending a regional hearing to read council's submission on our website. It highlights 14 key concerns and 16 changes for consideration.

"Some of the concerns include the prevention of 100% FIFO only relating to future projects, anti-discrimination applying only to post-2009 projects, nearby communities only defined as 100km away and some projects requiring local residents to live in camps on-site during their shift.

"Council will continue to engage with the Queensland Government to ensure that the bill is fit for the job.”

Regional public hearings were held from February8-10.