VIDEO: Mayor talks COVID-19 and council’s response

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council mayor Kerry Hayes on Tuesday released a video addressing residents about COVID-19.

In it, he said he understood the widespread concern about novel coronavirus' spread.

"As all people in our community are very much aware at the moment," he said, "they are concerned very much about their family's health, their own health, their jobs, and certainly their financial stability going forward."

Mr Hayes said there had been several weeks of planning with the council's Local Disaster Management Group.

The council, he said, was in touch with Queensland Health.

"Council's focus can only be in making sure that we continue the services to our residents to the best of our ability," Mr Hayes said.

"We have measures in place to deal with the coronavirus should it escalate."

He said besides being conscientiously hygienic, people should stay at home if they are symptomatic and, in any case, stay a safe distance away from co-workers.

"We must do that," he urged.

"It's also time to be concerned about your neighbours and your friends, and particularly those vulnerable groups in our community."

The mayor said current restrictions would affect businesses, but called on residents to support each other.

"We need to respond as a community.

"Things like libraries, pools, events - they will be cancelled for the foreseeable future, or postponed. Obviously that will be a disruption to lots of activities for your families.

"It will be up to all of us to make sure that we actually provide the support that can actually make the [region's] opportunity going forward better."

Mr Hayes said to follow the advice of Queensland Health. The council will assist in directing people towards government economic aid.

"You will need to exercise patience for a lot of things.

"Our region has been tested in the past with many natural disasters. This is going to be different.

"We're going to be with you. We will also lead you through this where we're required to do so."