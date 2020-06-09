Mayor thanks departing Moranbah councillors

SUPPORT: Lifeline Community Recovery departed Moranbah in the last week of May.

AFTER three weeks of providing support to those emotionally hurt by the Grosvenor Mine explosion, counsellors from Lifeline Community Recovery left town in the last week of May.

Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker this week extended a thank-you to the organisations involved in Moranbah’s mental health response after the incident.

“It’s humbling to witness the collective efforts put into ensuring the health and well-being of our residents and workers during what’s been a traumatic time,” Ms Baker said.

The Lifeline Community Recovery Support Centre was hosted in the chapel at the Moranbah Community Centre.

Consultations were available for free from 8am to 5pm every day from May 8.

Ms Baker called the swift, expert help “heartening”.

“It is no secret the Isaac community has been advocating for additional mental health services for years,” she said.

“It is unhealthy and unsafe to have people shielding their pain, grief, anxiety and fear behind a strained smile or a stiff upper lip.

“We continue to advocate for expanded mental health services for our communities. It’s okay to not be okay, and to reach out for help.”

On Monday, Anglo American’s Grosvenor underground mine closed because of rising carbon monoxide levels.

If you or someone you know needs help, phone Lifeline at 13 11 14.