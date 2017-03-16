Mayor to visit India

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council's Mayor Kerry Hayes will accompany Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and other regional mayors on a three-day visit to India for meetings with the Adani leadership this week.

Adani is the proponent of the $21 billion Carmichael coal mine, railway and port project in the north Galilee Basin approximately 160 kilometres north-west of Clermont in Central Queensland.

The Premier believes the meetings will be critical for Adani's final investment decision making next month and will provide an opportunity to assess a stronger trade and investment presence for the Queensland Government in India.

Cr Hayes said because the visit was opportune for economic development within the Central Highlands, the Premier agreed it was appropriate that the Central Highlands Development Corporation General Manager Sandra Hobbs be included in the delegation.

"The Central Highlands Region continues to be a critical investment area for Adani,” she said.

"The company has indicated that construction of solar farms and agribusiness around pulses and beans are key priorities as they build their presence in the Bowen Basin.

"No other region offers these opportunities, which is why the visit to India is a natural progression in the relationship between Adani and the Central Highlands,” the mayor said.