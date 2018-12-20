Menu
Login
Maccas is helping Aussies beat the heat with a special McFlurry giveaway and it feels like Christmas has come early.
Maccas is helping Aussies beat the heat with a special McFlurry giveaway and it feels like Christmas has come early. Chris Ison ROK310816cmaccas1
Food & Entertainment

McDonald’s is giving away free McFlurrys

by Cassandra Kopp
20th Dec 2018 12:11 PM

THE kind folks over at McDonald's Australia are helping fans celebrate the weather heating up by slinging up to 25,000 free McFlurrys.

The icy treat is available with any McDonald's ordered exclusively via McDelivery on the Uber Eats app and customers will have the choice of a McFlurry with Cadbury Crunchie pieces, Oreo cookies or M&M minis by using the promotional code MCFLURRY2018.

This special offer is available from today until December 26 or until stocks last, so get in quick.

editors picks fast food free food mcdonalds mcflurrys

Top Stories

    Young girls build confidence

    Young girls build confidence

    News Mum drives 10 hours to take daughter to confidence-building workshop.

    'Zombie' Cyclone Owen is back with a vengeance

    'Zombie' Cyclone Owen is back with a vengeance

    News 'Zombie' cyclone back from the dead.

    Farewell to loved dad

    Farewell to loved dad

    News Beloved father and husband farewelled.

    Crunch time is here

    Crunch time is here

    News Queensland Year 12 graduates eagerly awaiting their results.

    Local Partners