Good news — there are two new menu items to make your choice at the Macca’s drive-through even more panicked.
Food & Entertainment

Macca’s menu set to turn up the heat

11th Jul 2018 10:52 AM

IN May when we announced that McDonald's was released a new burger, it was one of our highest rating stories of the day.

Which shows that our readers have a bit of a thing for the Golden Arches.

Continuing our commitment to bringing you breaking fast food news first, today we have a new flavour bombshell to drop - Macca's is launching spicy chicken McNuggets and spicy shaker fries.

McDonald's is anticipating high demand for the spicy nuggets.
"Australians love to try new takes on our classic menu items, so we are launching a spicy take on two classics which we are sure are going to be a hit," says a Macca's spokesman.

From 10.30am today (Wednesday 11 July), spicy chicken McNuggets and spicy shaker fries will be available in restaurants nationwide for a limited time only.

Spicy shaker fries … a new twist on the classic French fry.
"Made with 100 per cent Australian chicken breast and coated with a crisp and spicy tempura batter, the new spicy chicken McNuggets and Spicy Shaker Fries add an extra kick to these classic Macca's menu items, to heat up the last few weeks of winter," says the spokesman.

McNuggets lovers can further dial up the heat with spicy buffalo dipping sauce or chill out their tastebuds with cooling aioli.

