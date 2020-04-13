Get Macca's on your doorstep now

FOR the first time, McDonald's is delivering in Emerald.

McDonald's and Menulog last week announced their partnership to provide a contact-free delivery service using Emerald McDonald's' own drivers.

Emerald McDonald's licensee Edward Salzwedel said the alliance would enable customers in town to keep eating the food they want while minimising social contact under coronavirus restrictions.

"We're excited to be teaming up with Menulog and bring the convenience of contactless McDelivery to Emerald for the first time," Mr Salzwedel said.

Beginning right away, McDonald's will be available to order from 5pm to 9pm each day.

The minimum order is $25, and delivery costs $6.95.

"We're always striving to give customers more of what they want and Menulog's self-delivery service allows us to provide more ways for locals to continue to enjoy their Macca's favourites."

McDonald's Australia head of delivery Jen Evans said: "We're proud to be able to partner with Menulog to bring the convenience of contactless McDelivery to more people, in more locations than ever before."

Menulog managing director Morten Belling said the partnership was a testament to Menulog's business model.

"As an Australian-born business," he said, "we're passionate about helping to create a sustainable industry that benefits all - restaurants, couriers and customers."