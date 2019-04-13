McLaughlin crushes rivals at Phillip Island

Scott McLaughlin celebrates after winning race nine during the Phillip Island 500. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

SCOTT McLaughlin has steered clear of drama to win once more on Phillip Island, crushing all-comers in another imperious Supercars showing.

Of nine races this season, McLaughlin has now won seven, lengthening his lead at the top of the championship standings ahead of teammate Fabian Coulthard, who was second on Saturday.

With the superior pace of the Mustang under him, McLaughlin was unstoppable at his favourite track on the circuit.

The 25-year-old earned his seventh win since 2014 on the Island, coming after his seventh straight pole position.

Andre Heimgartner won a first podium for Nissan of the season, with David Reynolds the first Commodore home in fourth.

But there was no denying McLaughlin, who pipped Coulthard off the line and wasn't headed.

"We were so equal ... he didn't want to back out, I didn't want to back out either," McLaughlin said.

"It was awesome racing and that's why he's a great teammate.

"It's great for the team, one-two. We controlled the race from the start.

"It's awesome to get a win here again, I love this place."

Both DJR Team Penske cars set new race lap records, with Coulthard's second place keeping him second in the championship,

"The young bloke is a wizard around here," Coulthard said of his teammate.

Further down the field, there was plenty of pain.

Cam Waters and Jamie Whincup were forced into retirement and James Courtney and Tim Slade survived tyre blow-ups.

Waters was sparring with Rick Kelly and Shane van Gisbergen before his duel with the Red Bull man ended his race with five laps remaining.

"We just hit wheels awkwardly ... it just tore the wheel out of my car. I'm absolutely gutted mate. S--- happens," he said.

Whincup, who qualified well back in 17th, fell victim to a pit lane bungle.

He took off without his front right wheel secure and only lasted a few corners before it flew off to end his day.

"There's not much more I can add ... we were poor," he said.

- AAP