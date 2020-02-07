MEAT THE LOCALS: Butcher and family man

MATHS OF MEAT: Fair Dinkum Meats owner Jason O'Loughlin and his award-winning sausages.

Occupation: Butcher

Age: 50

Marital status: Married

Children: Too many. Four biological and three ring-ins.

What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

The one thing I would change about the world is greed.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

I haven’t achieved my greatest yet.

If you were prime minister/ruler of the world, what laws would you make?

I think I would simplify the laws.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

Fill your heart with love and there is room for nothing else.

How old are you at heart, and why?

Tracey always tells me I’m childish. So I guess it must be five or six. That way I can get away with it.

If happiness were the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

I am happy with what I have.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

Rain and laughter.

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

Probably the Christmas of ‘76. It was the last one with my father and we visited our Pop in Herberton. I was worried about how Santa would find us though.

Who are the three people you most admire – dead or living?

My wife, my parents and John Mackie who was my mentor and taught me the maths of meat and both some good and bad habits. He gave me the confidence to have a go.