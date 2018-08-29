Menu
Mechanical fault sparks vehicle fire on Warrego Highway

A MECHANICAL fault is believed to have sparked a fire which destroyed a car on the Warrego Highway early this morning.

A motorist was driving from Chinchilla to Dalby when they noticed smoke under the bonnet about 6.10am.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was about 5km west of Dalby when they pulled over and rang emergency services.

The vehicle was destroyed in the fire.

Police said the driver was not injured in the incident which is believed to have been started by a mechanical fault.

Toowoomba Chronicle

