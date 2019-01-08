WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Bundy family cycling for a difference

A DEDICATED Bundaberg family has pedalled its way through more than 16.250km, and 80 flat tyres, for a giant cause.

Since hitting the road in January last year Jozef, Diana and teenagers Jack and Cloe have been on the adventure of a lifetime never knowing what awaited them over the next hill.

The Wolters family sold up everything they had in order to ride their bicycles around Australia and raise awareness and funds for Motor Neurone Disease Association of Queensland Inc.

Motor neurone disease (MND) is the name given to a group of diseases in which the neurones (nerve cells) which control the muscles that enable one to move, speak, breath and swallow, fail to work normally.

Diana said after Jozef's father passed away from the disease, they wanted to do something to honour him and raise funds for MND.

Their goal is to raise $50,000 for MND and as of yesterday they had $37,000, with about two weeks left.

ON THE MAP: Bundaberg family spent A Year On A Bike raising awareness for motor neurone disease. Contributed

Something Diana is confident they can achieve with the fundraisers she has coming up.

For more than 300 days, Ms Wolters said they have just ridden, never knowing where they were going to spend the night.

"(You've) just got to wing it," she said. She said there was never a dull moment.

CYCLING ADVENTURE: The Wolters in action David Brandenburger

Throughout their journey they met a lot of new people, many of whom have opened up their homes for the Wolters to stay and rest.

She said a lot of people were amazed they were riding around the nation, but everyone knows someone with MND.

Some of the biggest challenges throughout the trip have been the heat and glass on the road.

With temperatures reaching 40 degrees, she said they had to change their ride times, starting at 4.30am and finishing just before lunch in order to make the distance without the added pressure of sweltering conditions.

But it's not all natural elements making the trip difficult, dodging glass, steal, rubbish and bits of cars on the road also made for challenging work.

She said if they rode over the glass they could get a flat tyre and having experienced 80 throughout the trip so far, it's something they are no stranger to.

While they are eager to get back to Bundy, there's still plenty of work to do.

Diana said when they left they sold their car and house to fund the trip and don't have a place to go back to yet.

She said a friend was organising the kids' school books and uniforms so they would be able to hit the new schooling year peddling.

If you would like to help the Wolters on their mission to reach $50,000 for MND you can donate at https://bit.ly/2FbsS5k.

To keep up to date with their journey, visit their One Year On Our Bike Facebook page.