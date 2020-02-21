MEET THE LOCALS: All workplaces should be fun

WELCOME to our weekly Q&A, where we speak to local residents about the things that matter most to them. This week’s resident is:

Sergeant Julia Henderson

Occupation: Police officer – Branch Manager PCYC Emerald

Age: 44

Marital status: Married

Children: Three sons

1. What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

Social media – for it to always be a forum for support and positivity.

2. What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Changing careers at around 30 from business management to becoming a police officer.

I worked full-time and took on a casual job to pay for the Diploma I was also studying – while being a Mum to my three (then young) sons. It was very challenging, however, I was determined and proud to have succeeded.

3. If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make?

All work places should have ‘Fun Factors’. We spend so much of our time at work – why not make it fun? How about tax deductions for anything related to making the workplace more fun.

Julia Henderson

4. What is the best advice you have ever received?

My boss noticed once that I was troubled and worrying about something and asked me about it. When I had finished, he said “So how about we sit down and worry really hard together. Do you think that would help?” Made me laugh and realise how worry is such a waste of time. Take some action, or let it go …

5. How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are? And why?

Life has been filled with many joys and challenges – I’ve led a very full life. Growing up, I always felt much older than my actual age – however now feel I’ve caught up to the exact age I’m meant to be.

6. If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

Easy – I’m doing it. Being branch manager and helping the youth and disadvantaged of our community is absolutely the most satisfying job possible. I have a great boss, and an amazing team – we make incredible things happen by working so well together.

Julia Henderson loves to ride horses with her sister Jenny.

7. What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

Horse riding with my Mum and sister Jenny. Goosebumps from those memories. We would laugh, fall off, get back on, be sore … but so happy.

8. What is the best sound in the world to you?

My husband offering to make me a cup of tea. Thank you darling. Without him by my side, I couldn’t do all I can do.

9. If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

My wedding day. I made everyone wear yellow – it was a beautiful day and one I will always remember fondly.

10. Who are the three people you most admire – dead or living?

My sister Jenny – amazing lady.

My husband – he knows why.

QPS Commissioner Katarina Carroll – I promise I’m not asking for a promotion – just so much respect for how hard you must have worked to get there.

